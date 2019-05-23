SaladStop! opens 2nd store in Cebu

By Marc Cosep | May 23,2019 - 11:13 AM

Cebu City, Philippines—Heads up, Mandaue folks!

SaladStop! opened its 2nd branch in Cebu right at the heart of the Oakridge Business Park in Mandaue City.

The newest branch will serve all mouthwatering options available at SaladStop!, Asia’s first and largest health food chain.

In addition to salad bowls and wraps on the regular menu, the Oakridge branch offers a Cebu-exclusive salad and wrap dubbed “Bring it Chon!,” a first outside Manila.

The seasonal menu is made with romaine lettuce, quinoa, lechon, turnip, cherry, tomatoes, ripe mango, pickled green papaya, fried garlic, and Mango Cilantro dressing, giving customers a taste of the best Cebuano flavors in the healthiest way possible.

Bring it Chon, available as salad or wrap, is available at SaladStop!’s Ayala Center Cebu and Oakridge Stores until June 12, 2019.

Its new branch is located at Oak Tree Drive 1 and is open from 10 AM to 9 PM.

Salad Stop! also has branches in Manila, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia Korea, Spain, Hong Kong, and Vietnam. /bmjo