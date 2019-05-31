Pancake House has something for loyalists as it makes a play for millennial market

In an effort to stay relevant, Pancake House is targeting the younger generation with their “Choose to Feel Good” campaign.

Cherry Hernandez, Pancake House senior marketing manager, said with Pancake House turning 45 this year and aside from staying true to their loyalists, they would be also be tapping the millennial market to stay relevant.

“Millennials are the deciding factor, because they are very vocal on social media; If they think it’s good, it’s really good, but if its bad, it’s also bad,” Hernandez said.

“Not all establishments make it to 45 years that’s why we need the younger generation in order for us to continue moving forward,” she said.

With their current campaign that aims to lift up those who are in a bad situation and staying to their natural marketing strategy, they see social media playing a huge role in tapping their desired market.

“Through social media, we are continuously improving for us to please the younger generation,” said Hernandez.

They also have to innovate in launching new products that can be enjoyed by both the younger and older generation.

“However, as we innovate we should not also forget the loyalists because they are the ones who grew up with the brand,” said Hernandez.

In fact, part of their promotion also caters to the breakfast and lunch market, where their loyalists are identified with.

“The all-day snacks are our new products which include the chicken quesadilla and the pancakes that target the younger generations, but the panwich and the waffles with spaghetti sauce target the loyalist,” said Hernandez.

Apart from celebrating their 45th anniversary this June, Hernandez also announced plans for opening 10 more stores nationwide.

Although Cebu might not be included among those locations, with the closure of the SM Seaside City Cebu branch, Hernandez assured that they were looking for other developments in the area.

“Currently we have Oakridge, Banilad, Robinsons, and Ayala, we are looking for other developments in the area for us to add more in the coming years because we are looking to really expand in Cebu and because we want to stay longer and relevant here,” said Hernandez. /dbs