Cebu bet wins second runner up in Ambassador of the World-PH competition
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hari sa Sugbo 2017 Elcid Magne Camacho has finished second runner-up during the Ambassador of the World – Philippines 2019 held last June 22 in Makati City.
In a message sent to CDN Digital, he is happy with his 2nd runner up win in the competition.
“I am thankful because I did not expect anything from the pageant since I am not physically and mentally prepared,” he said.
Camacho was sick a week before the competition and suffered weight loss.
“It (Ambassador of the World-Philippines) was tiring but fun because I meet new friends,” Camacho said.
A native of Bohol, the 27-year-old model represented Cebu City where he competed with 19 other men across the country, who joined the competition.
Aside from winning second runner-up, he also won Best in Talent where he performed the song, “Heaven,” a Bryan Adam original.
Other winners in the competition are Hisam Hit (Ambassador of the World – Philippines 2019), Joco Iral San Juan (Mister Universal Ambassador Philippines 2019), Iñigo R. Acuña (Ambassador of Tourism 2019), and Judah Tiosejo (first runner-up).
After Ambassador of the World – Philippines 2019, Camacho plans to join Mr. World Philippines 2020.
Ambassador of the World – Philippines 2019 is not Camacho’s first national competition.
In 2018, he wore the sash for Cebu City during the Misters of Filipinas.
Meanwhile, April Joana Zapanta, Cebu City’s bet for Ambassadress of the World – Philippines 2019 finished in the top twelve.
Winners for the female category are Christine Juliane Opiaza (Ambassadress of the World – Philippines 2019), Gezza Ilagan Avila (Miss Universal Ambassador Philippines 2019), Gabrielle Basiano (Ambassadress of Tourism 2019), Micah Songco (first runner-up), and Jasmine Omay (second runner-up). /dbs
