PB urges police to conduct all-out investigation on Ramirez killing

CEBU CITY — The Cebu Provincial Board (PB) has urged the provincial police to conduct a thorough and all-out investigation on the killing of former Medellin Mayor and Councilor Ricardo “Ricky” Ramirez.

The PB passed in its end-of-term session on Monday, June 24, 2019, the resolution calling on the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) and the Medellin Police Station to act on the crime.

Outgoing Board Member Sun Shimura, who chairs the Committee on Public Safety, Peace and Order, authored the resolution. Shimura represents the fourth district, where Medellin belongs.

But earlier on Monday, Brigadier General Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said they will no longer push through with the formation if a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to look into the killing of Ramirez.

Sinas said Ramirez’ case did not pass the criteria for the formation of an SITG.

Ramirez was under hospital arrest for possession of unlicensed firearms when a group of armed men stormed into his hospital room on Tuesday evening, June 18, and shot dead the former mayor.

He was arrested after a raid in his home in July 2017 and was supposedly due for release in two months.

Outgoing Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III has also earlier called on the police to expedite their investigation on the case. /bmjo