Bantayan church ceiling project unveiled during the feast of Saints Peter and Paul

Cebu City, Philippines— After months of intensive work, the Dibuho Kisame Project in the St. Peter and Paul Parish in Bantayan Island, northern Cebu is finally done.

The vibrant new look of the church’s ceiling was unveiled last June 29, 2019, the same day the town celebrated the feast of St. Peter and Paul.

According to Aris Avelino Elardo Pastor, the head of the Dibuho Kisame Crew that worked on the celiling, it was such a memorable moment for him and his crew to unveil the 1,130-square meter ceiling of one of the oldest churches in the country.

“It was quite an experience for the whole team. That is why we are so grateful to the Bantayanons, most especially to Fr. Joy Danao for believing in me from the start,” he said.

Pastor and his crew started the project in September 2018.

The project was scheduled to be finished in May but Pastor mentioned in the previous interview with CDN Digital that they had to move the unveiling from May to June because of some additional designs that they had to add to make the ceiling more appealing and complete.

Pastor also shared a boo-boo moment during the unveiling.

“I had to say a bad word while they were unveiling the new look of the ceiling. The committee of the project was pulling the string to unveil the last covered portion of the ceiling. I was holding my camera the whole time so for me to capture everything. Then when the crowd said ‘wow,’ I realized I wasn’t able to press the record button of my camera because of what I was feeling,” said Pastor.

Now that the ceiling has its new look, Bantayan Island, known also for its pristine beaches in the town of Sta. Fe, will have an additional attraction, all thanks to the 12 artists from the Dibuho Kisame Crew.

After learning about this Bantayan masterpiece, Pastor revealed that he and his team have been receiving invites from people from different parts of the country who are interested with their work.

He said his team is ready for the next project.

“Thank you, next! The whole team is excited for the next ceiling [we will work on.] We will have a meeting this week in Cavite, Laguna then in Palo, Leyte,” he shared. /bmjo