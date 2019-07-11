Three Cebuana beauties to represent Cebu in Mutya Pilipinas 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu is all set for Mutya Pilipinas 2019.

Three Cebuanas were chosen to wear the sash for Cebu in Mutya Pilipinas 2019 after a grand screening was held at the SM City Cebu on July 11, Thursday.

Maria Angelica Pantaliano, Mariah Gelina Laxa Lequin, and Karla Claudine Salvador Lasquite are up for the next challenge after they bested 10 other candidates during the grand screening in Cebu City.

The grand screening was attended by Cory Quirino, Mutya Pilipinas 2019 president.

“We wish we could get everyone. I know the (chosen) Cebuanas will shine (at the national stage),” Quirino said in a speech during

The candidates were judged through their face and body — 50 percent, and wit and intelligence — 50 percent.

Joining Quirino in the panel of judges were Lawyer Christian Bacus, president of Consolacion Community College; Nonoy Tirol, chief-executive-officer of Rajah Park Hotel; Dr. Joel Salahuddin, communications trainor; Dr. Antonio Jimenez, founder for Hope4Cancer; Arlene Florentino, pageant director; and Fred Yuson, chairman of Mutya Pilipinas.

Cebuano designer Lemuel Rosos, provincial director for Mutya Pilipinas in Cebu, said he was happy with the results.

“We will train these ladies, and we will make Cebu the team to beat in the nationals,” Rosos told the reporters.

Rosos is positive that this year’s bets will bring back the crown for Cebu.

In the past years, Cebu produced winners in this pageant and even represented the country.

They are Mutya Ng Pilipinas – Asia Pacific International 2017 and Miss Asia Pacific International 2017 4th runner-up Ilene Astrid Cañete de Vera, Mutya Ng Pilipinas – Asia Pacific International 2014 Eva Psychee Patalinjug, Mutya Ng Pilipinas – Tourism International 2013 and Miss Tourism International 2013 Angeli Dione Gomez, and Mutya Ng Pilipinas – Tourism International 2012 and Miss Tourism International 2012 Rizzini Alexis Gomez.

The Mutya Pilipinas 2019 grand coronation will take place on August 18, 2019 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

There are five crowns up for grabs in the national pageant which are Mutya Pilipinas 2019 – Miss Asia Pacific International, Mutya Pilipinas 2019 – Miss Tourism International, Mutya Pilipinas 2019 – Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International, Mutya Pilipinas 2019 – Miss Overseas Communities, and World Top Model Philippines.

Before these three Cebuanas will compete for the nationals, get to know them in this story.

Karla Claudine Salvador Lasquite

Now she knows why she was not meant for Miss Mandaue 2019 crown because she is destined to represent Cebu for Mutya Pilipinas 2019.

This will be Karla Claudine Salvador Lasquite’s comeback in the national stage after she joined Miss Bikini Philippines 2014.

“Happy kaayo ko actually. I am so blessed to be one of the Cebuanas who will compete for the nationals,” Lasquite said.

This 25-year-old Cordova native admitted that the pressure is on for her to win the crown especially that she and Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados belong to the same beauty camp which is Kagandahang Flores (KF) Camp.

“I will train and work hard for this. I have my KF family with me,” she said.

With five crowns at stake, Lasquite eyes for the World Top Model Philippines title.

This is the newest title under the Mutya Pilipinas organization.

This year, the Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco will host the World Top Model International on December 14, 2019.

Lasquite’s dream ever since is to become an international model and join international fashion shows.

She started modeling at the age of 18 years old and eventually joined beauty pageants in Cebu.

Mariah Gelina Laxa Lequin

Who does not forget Mariah Gelina Laxa Lequin?

This 20-year-old Political Science student from the University of San Carlos (USC) represented Bogo City in Binibining Cebu 2018.

On July 11, Thursday, she is back on stage for Mutya Pilipinas – Cebu 2019 and became an official representative for Cebu in the national stage.

“I feel so happy. I am finally going to Manila for a national pageant,” she told reporters.

Joining a national pageant is one of her dreams and assures that she will do her best to win.

“I will gonna make it happen. No worries, I will make Cebu proud,” Lequin added.

The grand screening was challenging for her because she was wearing a pair of seven-inch heels.

But when asked how did she get the nod from the judges, she answered, “I am being myself.”

If Lasquite eyes for the World Top Model Philippines title, Lequin wants the Mutya Pilipinas 2019 – Miss Asia Pacific International.

“I will not settle for less. I want the big crown.

Maria Angelica Pantaliano

She is one of the top contenders during the grand screening with three major awards.

Maria Angelica Pantaliano bagged Best in Production Number, Best in Playsuit, and Best in Long Gown.

“I did not expect (awards) because the candidates are competitive and beautiful,” she told the reporters.

Mutya Pilipinas 2019 will be her second national competition. Her first stint was Miss Bikini Philippines 2017 where she finished in the Top 10.

As she moves to the national competition, she believes that it is her calling and right time to represent Cebu again.

A native of Mandaue City, Pantaliano finished Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Major in Marketing Management at the University of San Carlos (USC).

Just like Lequin, Pantaliano is aiming for the Mutya Pilipinas 2019 – Miss Asia Pacific International.

Pantaliano is inspired by Cebuana beauty queen Ilene de Vera who won the crown in 2017.

“I want to bring back the crown for Cebu,” she added. /dbs