324 men arrested in cockpit raid spend another night in Camp Sotero Cabahug

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Antonio Obayad, 48, moved from Manjuyod, Negros Oriental to Barangay Ibabao in Mandaue City to work at the D and C cockpit in 2017.

It is a job that has given him the means to support his family back in Negros.

It has provided food on the table and sent his two children to school.

But it looks like Obayad will not be able to send money to his family as he was one of the 324 individuals, who were arrested on Monday, August 5, after personnel fo the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Central Visayas (CIDG-7) conducted a raid of the cockpit.

On August 7, Wednesday, charges were filed against Obayad and the other 323 men in violation of the Presidential Decree No. 449 or the Cockfighting Law of 1974.

Section 5 of PD 449 says that “cockfighting shall be allowed only in licensed cockpits during Sundays and legal holidays and during local fiestas for not more than three days.”

The raid was conducted on a Monday, August 5.

But because of financial challenges and reasons involving paperworks, none of them was able to post bail.

Section 8 on Penal Provisions of PD 449 says that violators may be penalized with prison correccional and/or a fine ranging from P600 to P2, 000 depending on the discretion of the court.

Because no one was able to post bail, the 324 men were brought back to Camp Sotero Cabahug located on Gorordo Avenue in Cebu City as the prosecutor’s office in Mandaue City is still in the process of checking documents.

The checking of documents will continue on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

The 324 men will have to spend another night inside Camp Sotero Cabahug.

They are currently “staying” at the open space area.

Some of them are now laying cardboard boxes and mats on the ground so they can sit down or sleep while awaiting updates on their cases.

While some of them are itching to post bail so they do not have to be spend another agonizing night of sleep deprivation, others are facing problems including the completion of needed requirements so they can post bail.

Obayad said he cannot secure a barangay clearance, one of the requirements needed so he can post bail.

This is because he does not have any family members or the money to pay someone to get the barangay clearance for him.

“Manawagan ko kay nag lisud gyud ko diri, wala pagyud koy ika payansa,” said Obayad.

(I am calling on someone to help me because I am having problems here. I do not have the money to post bail.)

Another person having the same problem is Reneboy Udron, 45, a resident of Barangay Alang-alang in Mandaue City.

Udron said he is still waiting for an update from his wife who is still looking for the money for his bail.

“Mag huwat rako sa ako asawa kung makakita og ikabayad. Og wala, aw wala gyud,” said Udron.

(I am waiting for my wife if she can find to pay for my bail. If she can’t find any so be it.)

Earlier, CIDG-7 issued the requirements needed to post bail. These requirements include barangay clearance, 2X2 picture, cedula, and the sketch of the place where the individual is staying.

Police Major Edwin Lacostales, who led the August 5 raid, said they are still waiting for the resolution that will determine the amount of money that each of the arrested individual would be paying as bail.

Lacostales said the resolution is expected to be released on Thursday, August 8.

Until then, or when they are able to post bail, the 324 individuals will have to spend their days at Camp Sotero Cabahug. / celr