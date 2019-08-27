Rama: I stand for what is right

CEBU CITY, Philippines –They may both belong to the Partido Barug-PDP Laban coalition, but Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama said that he does not necessarily have to support all the decisions of Mayor Edgardo Labella.

Rama said he will continue to stand for what he believes is right.

“I am not here to quarrel. I am just going to stand for what is right,” Rama told CDN Digital.

Rama was especially referring to the Executive Order which Labella signed for the creation of a Sinulog Governing Board to oversee the operation of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) that is in-charge of the preparations of the annual Sinulog grand parade.

The Vice Mayor currently sits as SFI chairperson. He has also worked with foundation members from 2001 to 2016.

While he described the EO as contrary to tradition, Rama said that Labella did not also consult him on the matter.

Labella, who is now on a foreign trip, could not be reached for comment.

This was not the first time that the two top officials of the Cebu City Hall did not see eye to eye.

Earlier, Rama also expressed disagreement on a plan that was being pushed by the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas and which Labella supported, to change the route of the proposed Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), a pet project of former mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Osmeña was Rama’s former ally and mentor under the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK).

This time, Rama disagreed with Labella on the need to create a Sinulog Governing Board.

Rama said that while he did not want to fight with Labella, he will continue to defend the autonomy of the SFI.

“Kinsa may gusto mangaway? Wala may gusto mag-away. Ang gusto nato run tunghay ug hapsay. Pero kung naay magpaaway, maaway gyod,” he added.

(Who would want quarrel? Nobody wants to quarrel with anybody. What we want is peace and harmony. But if someone would seek a fight, then we will have to fight.)

However, Rama no longer expound on what he meant with his statement.

Rama also urged Labella to look past the Sinulog festival and see how well SFI has managed the grandest festival in the country in the previous years.

Any interruption in SFI’s preparations for the 2020 Sinulog could also affect their preparations for the 500th year celebration of Catholicism in Cebu in 2021. | dcb