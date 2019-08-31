A day of sun, sea, sand in Tabuelan’s Maravilla Beach

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu is a province of many wonders.

Moving here could be one of your life’s best decisions.

Why?

The rich culture and heritage, the sumptuous food, the hospitable people.

And oh, who can even forget Cebu’s beautiful beaches.

One of the most talked-about beaches in Cebu is located in Tabuelan town, located 103.4 kilometers away from the city.

Tabuelan can be reached after a two- to three-hour travel time from Cebu City.

Tabuelan is the home of the majestic Maravilla Beach, a public beach known for its clear water and fine sand.

Maravilla is a barangay in Tabuelan, which can be reached 10 minutes away from the town center.

How to get there

Going to Tabuelan is easy.

You can take the bus from the North Bus Terminal and pay P100 to P150.

Alight at Tabuelan’s public market. From there, you can ride a motorcycle-for-hire that can take you to Maravilla for only P20.

There are also vans-for-hire at the North Bus Terminal that charge the same price range.

Another route is taking the vans-for hire at the public utility vehicle (PUV) terminal located within the vicinity of Ayala Center Cebu.

Pay P160 and disembark in Tuburan Town and hop on a motorcycle for P150 per person. Your ride will take you to the beach paradise.

Maravillosa Park, as the signage says, welcomes you to a beach haven with no frills.

Lay your beach towels on the sand and enjoy an entire afternoon of basking under the sun’s golden glow with breaks dedicated to swimming and enjoying the clear waters.

Where to stay

Lining up the beach front are local resorts with cottages and rooms for guests to stay.

An overnight rate for a room is between P1,000 to P3,000, which is usually good for two people.

Pay between P500 to P1,000 if you prefer to stay in a cottage.

Resorts also rent out tables and chairs for P350 per set.

The crystal clear waters of Maravilla is just one of the enchanting things that will lure you back to this northern Cebu town.

Trust is when we say that you would plan your next visit even before you left.

If you haven’t brought any provisions from the city, worry not!

Because by the beach’s entrance is an assortment of snacks and drinks options you can purchase for a full fun day of relaxation.

Always remember to leave no trace! Dispose your trash properly and responsibly.

The beach is for everyone, to enjoy and not for us to trash and litter.

When was your last beach getaway? / celr