Philippine Army prepares for Tisoy, deploys HADR teams in Negros Occidental

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — The Philippine Army in Negros is bracing for Typhoon Tisoy and are on alert as it is expected to landfall in Negros Occidental tonight, December 2, 2019.

Brigadier General Benedict Arevalo, 303rd Infantry Brigade Commander, has alerted 34 Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) teams from the 303rd Infantry Brigade, 62nd Infantry Battalion, 79th Infantry Battalion and 94th Infantry Battalion.

A total of 350 regular soldiers are deployed in the 1st to 5th districts of Negros Occidental and 1st district of Negros Oriental.

The HADR teams are trained in basic first aid, light and water search rescue operations and incident command system by the Philippine Army, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Offices (DRRMO).

Arevalo said in a statement that the HADR teams are equipped with basic search and rescue equipment like life jackets, life rings, floating devices, rescue helmets, utility ropes, chainsaws and folding stretchers.

The Army also prepared its military field ambulances, military trucks and utility vehicles to provide neccesary mobility assistance.

“I want the troops to be always ready and alert both in times of natural calamities and man-made disasters, since the lives and safety of the people are of paramount importance, “ Arevalo said./dbs