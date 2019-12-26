Ursula leaves 1 dead, 1 missing in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jonthan Cangga was on his way home to his family in Sitio Kamansi, Barangay Tagonon in Danao City midnight of Christmas Day, December 25, 2019.

He really wanted to go home to his family, but he did not make it. His wife reported him missing on the afternoon of Christmas Day around 5 p.m.

A day after on December 26, 2019, the Danao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) began a three-hour retrieval operation to Cangga who was suspected to have drowned in the river.

At 11:15 a.m., his body was found dangling on the Guinacotan Dam in Sitio Awihao, Barangay Guinacotan, at least 9.8 kilometers away.

In the report of the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRMMO), Cangga was on board his motorcycle when he attempted to cross the river to reach his home in Tagonon.

Rhee Telen Jr. of the PDRRMO said Cangga might have been swept by the strong river current causing him to be washed away to the dam.

“He is the first casualty in Cebu brought by Typhoon Ursula,” said Telen.

In Santa Fe town, Bantayan Island, its Municipal DRRMO (MDRRMO) is still looking for an Ericson Gomez, a fisherman, who was reported missing by his family since Christmas Day.

There have been no reports on whether Gomez has returned to his family as of press time.

Cangga and Gomez are among the eight reported missing people in the Province of Cebu during the onslaught of Typhoon Ursula.

Fishermen Dadang Ofuiera, Fernando Ofquiera, Ernel Derder, Christopher Pacilan, Rodel Illustrisimo, and Christopher Pacilan in Santa Fe had returned safely to their homes.

They went missing because they took shelter near the shore when they tended to their boats during the storm

Telen said they were continuing with their assessment for the total damage of Typhoon Ursula in the northernmost parts of Cebu.

The challenge remains for impassable roads, making it difficult for relief goods to be sent to the areas in Sogod, Medellin, and Daanbantayan.

“Right now, Daanbantayan needs medicine. We have received reports that the people need aquatabs so they can purify their water. The hospitals are in need of dextrose in case of a diarrhea outbreak. The hospital in Santa Fe are also running out of salbutamol and nobules,” said Telen.

He said that Typhoon Ursula might have triggered anxiety attacks on the residents as they were reminded of Yolanda in 2013. | dbs