Dino: It is my responsibility to defend the president

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino said it is his responsibility to defend President Rodrigo Duterte from critics especially those who knew nothing about the issues the president is facing.

In a press conference on Tuesday, January 21, Dino specifically lashed out at Cebu City Councilor Joy Augustos Young who criticized Duterte’s solution to Cebu’s traffic problem.

In his visit to Cebu last Sunday during the Sinulog grand parade at the Cebu City Sports Center, Duterte said that Cebu City is an old city and as such, it would be difficult to widen its roads to ease traffic congestion.

He then suggested that above-ground trains be built instead, and more overpasses constructed.

Young then commented that the Manila traffic solution is a failed model to solve Cebu’s traffic problems.

This statement did not sit well with Dino.

“Normally kung naay mo attack nako, it is fine, but it is my duty and responsibility to let you understand what the president meant with his statement regarding the traffic situation here in Cebu.

“We are an old city lisod nga mag expand and that’s the reason why he wants us to go up and be elevated. Lisod kaayo atong situation karon sa dan mao nang there’s nowhere else to go but up,” said Dino.

“I just want to put things in the proper perspective. Layo na kaayo imong wisdom sa wisdom sa presidente,” added Dino, referring to Young.

He also emphasized that the Integrated Intermodal Transport System which includes the monorail with an LRT capacity is the solution to Cebu’s traffic woes.

And as for the BRT, bidding is set to happen in the first quarter of this year.

“BRT I think this first quarter ipa-bid na gyud na siya noh, the alignment man gud sa past administration, if we follow that it will create chaos sa streets sa Cebu City. Now after the several planning nakit-an na gyud ang new alignment. But main backbone sa BRT is the integrated intermodal transport system,” said Dino.

As to the president’s critics, Dino asked them to just be supportive of the president.

“Tambag nako, tabangan nato ang presidente, he has nothing in mind but the good of Cebu.” /rcg