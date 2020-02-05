Ford PH building new dealership in Talisay City

Ford Philippines, together with Fairlane Automotive Ventures, Inc. (FAVI), kicked off the construction of its 50th dealership in the country located in Talisay City, Cebu with a ceremonial groundbreaking event on Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020.

The construction of the new Ford Talisay dealership facility signifies the expansion of the Ford brand in Cebu to cater to the growing demand for Ford vehicles and services in the province.

The Ford Talisay dealership will be the American brand’s third in Cebu. It will replace the current Minglanilla branch. The two other branches are in Nivel Hills in Lahug, Cebu City, and in Mandaue City.

According to Fairlane Automotive Venture Inc. general manager Jose Daniel Borromeo, the new Ford Talisay is expected to follow Ford’s global dealership branding, which will showcase a more globally aligned interior and exterior look with a “Ford Signature.”

“This concept enables our customers a better dealership environment and experience,” said Borromeo.

With the start of its construction, Ford expects to cater to the growing customer demands in the south.

“We have been eyeing this, and with the construction also of the third bridge, we can cater to the growing market of those living in the south and those in Lapu-Lapu City,” said Borromeo.

Currently, Ford offers an impressive lineup of vehicles headed by the Ford Ranger pickup truck which has 13 variants, including the famous Ranger Raptor.

The upcoming dealership will have a total floor area of 1,397 square meters that can accommodate a 6-car showroom and 12 service bays.

It is expected to be finished in the fourth quarter of the year.