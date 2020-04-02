Ayala Center Cebu holds online fitness sessions

As the health crisis requires people to stay home in order to stop the spread of the virus and help flatten the curve, technology can be a great tool in keeping one’s mental and physical well-being in check.

Ayala Center Cebu is going digital in providing fitness sessions with the #MallIntoShape: Workout From Home series and Fitbites: Simple, Healthy Meal Prep Recipes to promote an active and healthy lifestyle amid the community quarantine period.



The online offerings will be streamed at Ayala Center Cebu’s Instagram page @AyalaCenterCebu and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AyalaCebu.

Don’t miss out on afternoon exercises with Metabolic Fitness Workouts on Mondays, Dance Fitness classes on Wednesdays, and Yoga sessions on Fridays. Aside from staying physically fit, be sure to also catch the Fitbites for fresh & easy meal preparation recipes on Tuesdays & Thursdays at 3 p.m.

Extending a hand from home



Through Globe Rewards and GCash, shoppers may also use earned points from Ayala Center Cebu to help doctors, nurses and health workers.

Globe Rewards points can be donated to help provide test kits, alcohol and personal protective equipment for medical frontliners in partnership with the PGH Medical Foundation Inc. To donate, download the Globe Rewards app on iOS or Android.

For more information and updates on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.doh.gov.ph/2019-nCov .