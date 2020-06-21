Minglanilla reports highest COVID recoveries in one day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Minglanilla on Sunday, June 21, recorded its highest number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) recoveries in a single day.

Local officials in this second-class municipality located 20 kilometers southeast of Cebu City have announced that they have logged 33 COVID-19 patients who have already recovered from the infection, and bringing its total number of recoveries to 45.

Majority of the recoveries are from Nacua Compound in Barangay Lipata, a Facebook post from the local government showed.

On Sunday too, Minglanilla recorded six new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one additional mortality — a resident from Barangay Tungkil who was confined in a private hospital.

“The patient was admitted to a private hospital and died on June 18. The results of the tests came out positive on June 20. He is in our prayers,” the post said.

As a result, Minglanilla has documented a total of 112 confirmed COVID-19 cases with three deaths.

It was disclosed that the town’s six new coronavirus patients were close contacts of their previously confirmed cases.

Five of them have been placed under isolation since swab samples were extracted last week while one was transferred to a designated isolation facility.

Minglanilla is now monitoring a total of 64 active COVID-19 cases as of June 20. Officials said majority of these patients were asymptomatic.

“The cases of Minglanilla and that of Cebu continue to rise. Please exercise all necessary precautions, and continue to be safe,” they said. /dbs