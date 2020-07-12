Carmen, Bohol police chief negative of COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The police chief of Carmen, Bohol, who died last July 3, 2020, was negative of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) virus.

Police Colonel Joselito Clarito, Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) chief, confirmed this Sunday, July 12, 2020, in a phone interview that the result of the test for COVID-19 of the late Police Major Jodel Torregosa, came out negative.

Clarito said that the result was received last Saturday night, July 11.

In previous report, it was mentioned that Torregosa had an asthma attack that allegedly caused his sudden death.

After the death of Torregosa, the Carmen Police station was immediately put under lockdown and isolated all its 32 personnel to make sure that there would be no other contacts in case the result of Torregosa’s test would turn out positive.

As the result ended up negative, Clarito said that he would still continue the lockdown in Carmen Police Station.

“Malapit naman din yung 14 days matapos, ituloy nalang bago sila makabalik sa duties nila,” said Clarito.

(The 14 day quarantine is nearing its end so we will just continue this before they can return to their duties.)

He said that all the personnel including the eight detainees would be scheduled for rapid testing this week, to assure that all would be in good condition and not carriers of the virus.

Clarito said that at least 18 augmented personnel in Carmen would also remain until the 14-days isolation ends.

With this developments, Clarito urged the public to continue its support to the police and to observe the health protocols./dbs