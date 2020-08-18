The beauty in supporting small and local businesses

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Since everyone has been in home isolation for almost half a year (whew!) now, a lot of us have ventured into online selling.

Yes. Small local businesses online is apparently the trend during these tough times brought about by the threat of COVID-19.

While a lot support these kinds of businesses, some may still wonder why they are worth patronizing.

And in this article, CDN Digital will give you reasons why we should support small local online businesses these days.

Support the cause

Most of the online businesses now are usually supporting a meaningful cause, like those selling for charity. But there are also some who are just trying to make ends meet. By supporting whatever they are selling, you are not just going to enjoy their products, but also give them a little help.

They give more effort

It may be a small business but believe us when we say that the groundwork is not easy at all. Remember that since they are small businesses, they don’t have the manpower big companies have. So most of the time, it’s all hands-on for online business owners.

Makes you feel appreciated

They will never let you feel like your small purchase is not appreciated. These small online businesses will send you cute “thank you” notes or tag you online to show their appreciation for purchasing from them. They make your purchase a little more special.

Listens to your suggestions

Suggestions reach the owners faster. That’s because you’re basically connecting to them directly. And once they hear you out, expect your suggestions to be carried out right away.

Creates bond

When you support small and local business, you are creating a bond with the seller. It builds trust and confidence, which sometimes ends up with friendship.

If you are still hesitant to support local business with strangers, try supporting the small business of your friends first so you’d understand the thought better.

In times like these, support is all we need. /bmjo

