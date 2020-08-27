Radaza to answer murder complaint filed by mom of electrocuted boy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City District Representative Paz Radaza has been asked to answer a murder complaint about the death of a boy who was electrocuted inside the official’s property in Barangay Tungasan on Olango Island.

Radaza received the subpoena from the Lapu-Lapu City Prosecutor’s Office last Tuesday, August 25, giving her 10 days to answer the allegations of the child’s mother, Rosie Taneo.

Along with Radaza, Ricardo Inoc, who serves as the caretaker of the Radazas’ house on Olango Island, was also implicated in the complaint.

The congresswoman said her lawyers were now preparing the answer to the complaint.

She said she was confident that the case would not prosper at the Prosecutor’s level.

The case stemmed from the death of a 12-year-old boy in May 2019. The younger Taneo reportedly climbed over the perimeter fence of the Radazas’ property to get some mangoes with his friend from the tree that grew inside the property.

The boy died after he was electrocuted by the live wire that was hanging on the fence.

The complaint that Mrs. Taneo filed against Radaza and Inoc specifically cited Paragraphs 3 and 5 of Article 248 as elements present in the murder of her child. Paragraph 3 constitutes the use of destructive means while paragraph 5 provides that the crime was planned or pre-meditated.

Radaza, in a virtual press conference on Thursday, said she was shocked to find out that the Taneos filed the complaint considering that they knew that she was not in the property when the incident happened.

Radaza said she had not visited the property since after her party’s grand rally in Olango Island in April 2019. During the incident, Radaza said she also visited the family and extended help to them.

She also denied that the live wire that claimed boy’s life was intentionally put up in the fence to prevent outsiders from stealing the fruits from the mangos inside it.

“Di sad tawon ko ingon ana oi. Pinangga man na nako ang mga bata… Ang mga bunga pod, wa man na namo gihikaw maski nisulod na na sila sa sulod sa among koral,” Radaza added.

(We are not like that. We love kids… and the mangoes, we never prevented anyone from taking them from the tree even if these people will enter our property.)

Radaza said she was not dismissing the possibility that the move of the family a year after the incident was allegedly motivated by other persons who might have ill interests against her.

Radaza’s camp was also contemplating the filing of countercharges against Taneo for supposedly tainting her reputation./dbs