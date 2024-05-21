Why the Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid Electric Vehicle is a smart choice for the Cebu market 

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Cebu, with its dynamic urban landscape and scenic provincial routes, deserves a vehicle that can effortlessly navigate its diverse driving conditions.

Being eco-friendly would be a big plus.

Enter the Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), a compact SUV that combines fuel efficiency, environmental consciousness, and practical design.

This compact SUV seamlessly blends versatility with cutting-edge hybrid technology, making it the perfect vehicle for Cebu’s vibrant streets.

Not convinced? We took it for a spin for a couple of days and here are reasons why we think the Yaris Cross HEV is an ideal fit for Cebu.

Exceptional fuel efficiency

With fuel prices always a concern, the Yaris Cross HEV’s impressive fuel efficiency of 25-30 kilometers/liter stands out. The hybrid engine switches between the gasoline engine and electric motor, optimizing fuel consumption. This is perfect for daily commutes within Cebu City or longer trips to the scenic north or the adventurous south.

The Yaris Cross HEV is easy to drive

Cebu City is known for its bustling streets and heavy traffic, particularly during rush hours. The Yaris Cross HEV’s compact size makes it a breeze to maneuver through tight spaces and congested roads. Its hybrid system is particularly advantageous for city driving, where the electric motor can take over at low speeds, resulting in a smoother, quieter ride and significant fuel savings. And when we say quiet, we mean really quiet.

Versatility

Cebu also offers beautiful coastal roads and mountainous terrains (Remember when we said scenic north and adventurous south?). The Yaris Cross HEV’s robust build and advanced hybrid powertrain ensure it can handle a variety of driving conditions. Whether you’re heading to the beaches of Bantayan Island, the highlands of Balamban, or the waterfalls in Samboan, the Yaris Cross provides a reliable and comfortable ride. And remember, it’s eco friendly!

READ MORE: 5 vacation spots to visit in Cebu this summer

Eco-friendly driving

Cebu is rapidly developing, and with that comes an increasing focus on sustainability. The Yaris Cross HEV helps reduce your carbon footprint with lower CO2 emissions compared to traditional gasoline engines. Its regenerative braking system captures and stores energy, which is then used to power the electric motor. Driving a Yaris Cross HEV is indeed a step towards a greener Cebu.

Advanced safety features

Safety is paramount, especially with the unpredictable nature of urban and rural driving. The Yaris Cross HEV is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), which includes features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure alerts, pre-collision systems, and automatic high beams. These features enhance driver confidence and ensure a safer journey for you and your passengers.

Comfort

Cebuanos are very meticulous when it comes to interior. The current generation of Cebuanos seem to appreciate comfort and connectivity. The Yaris Cross HEV delivers on both fronts. The interior is spacious and well-designed, with high-quality materials and ample legroom for passengers. The infotainment system, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keeps you connected and entertained, whether you’re stuck in city traffic or cruising along coastal roads.

Performance and efficiency

Powered by a 1.5-liter gasoline engine paired with an electric motor, the Yaris Cross HEV delivers a combined output of approximately 114 horsepower. This hybrid system ensures a smooth and responsive driving experience, particularly suited for stop-and-go traffic common in Cebu City.

The Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid Electric Vehicle is a top contender for eco-conscious drivers in Cebu. Its blend of stylish design, exceptional fuel efficiency, and comprehensive safety features make it an excellent choice for urban dwellers and adventurers alike. As Cebu continues to grow and evolve, the Yaris Cross HEV offers a smart, sustainable, and reliable transportation solution.

Here are several reasons from Toyota:

Fuel efficiency

HEVs typically achieve better fuel efficiency than conventional gasoline vehicles. By combining a gasoline engine with an electric motor and battery, HEVs can optimize fuel consumption, leading to fewer trips to the gas station and lower fuel costs over time.

Reduced emissions

HEVs produce lower emissions compared to traditional gasoline vehicles. The electric motor assists the gasoline engine, reducing the workload and resulting in lower tailpipe emissions of pollutants such as carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter. This contributes to cleaner air and a reduced environmental impact.

Energy savings

The use of regenerative braking in HEVs allows them to capture energy during braking and deceleration, converting it into electricity to recharge the battery. This recaptured energy helps to improve overall efficiency and reduces energy wastage, further enhancing fuel savings.

Quiet operation

HEVs often operate in electric mode at low speeds, resulting in quieter and smoother driving experiences, especially in urban areas. The electric motor produces minimal noise compared to a traditional gasoline engine, providing a more serene driving environment for occupants.

Tax incentives and rebates

Many governments offer tax incentives, rebates, or other financial incentives to encourage the purchase of environmentally friendly vehicles, including HEVs. These incentives can help offset the initial purchase cost and make HEVs more affordable for consumers.

Long-term savings

While HEVs may have a slightly higher upfront cost compared to conventional vehicles, the fuel savings over the vehicle’s lifespan can often offset this initial investment. Additionally, HEVs typically have lower maintenance costs due to regenerative braking and fewer mechanical components in the drivetrain.

Environmental responsibility

Choosing to drive an HEV demonstrates a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability. By reducing fuel consumption and emissions, HEV drivers can help mitigate climate change and reduce their carbon footprint, contributing to a cleaner and healthier planet for future generations.

Advanced technology

HEVs often come equipped with advanced technology features, including regenerative braking, energy monitoring systems, and driver assistance technologies. These features enhance the driving experience and provide drivers with valuable feedback to optimize fuel efficiency and performance.