Redefine life celebrations with Quest Catering at The Tent at Mandani Bay

Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu, in a seamless partnership with The Tent at Mandani Bay, presented Quest Catering’s signature flavors and renowned catering services at the ‘Bites and Delights’ event. This collaboration, announced on May 17, 2024, offers a one-stop solution for all your event needs, ensuring a stress-free and memorable experience.

The collaboration between Quest Catering and The Tent at Mandani Bay will surely elevate and redefine life events in Cebu. To book an event at The Tent in Mandani Bay, visit their website at www.mandanibay.com or reach out through their official Facebook page. Choose Quest Catering to take care of your event requirements. Contact 0998 589 7145 for bookings or email [email protected] for a guaranteed unforgettable celebration.

“We are here to celebrate mutual love for meaningful and memorable events because we are all in the business of making people happy and of making memories that last a lifetime,” said Mia Singson-Leon, the General Manager of Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu, on the partnership of Quest Catering and HTLand’s The Tent at Mandani Bay.

Create meaningful life events at the world-class The Tent at Mandani Bay

Located in the waterfront community of Mandani Bay at the heart of Mandaue City and with an expansive 1,250 sqm space, The Tent at Mandani Bay is ideal for hosting celebrations that leave a lasting impression. Whether you’re celebrating a wedding, commemorating a birthday, or marking a corporate milestone, The Tent at Mandani Bay ensures that every gathering with friends, family, and colleagues is nothing short of extraordinary.

“Part of our thrust is to develop community spaces or the so-called lifestyle spaces. We wanted to provide a venue not just to our residents but to the rest of Cebu and the rest of the community—a venue where they can celebrate milestones,” says Lorelei Ylaya, the Marketing Head of HTLand Inc.

Transcending the ordinary, The Tent at Mandani Bay can accommodate up to 800 guests for seated dining and about 1,200 guests for theater or standing arrangements, such as concerts. The indoor facility can also be expanded with its access to the outdoor garden space.

Premium Hotel-Quality Catering Services

With a team of seasoned professionals, Quest Catering brings a wealth of expertise to every celebration. Rest assured, your event will be handled with utmost care, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the joy of the occasion.

“We are professionally trained to provide hotel quality standards for the service and, of course, for the food. We are the first hotel in Cebu fully equipped for outside catering service, especially for high-volume events,” says Jhun Calinawan, Quest Hotel & Conference Center Event Sales Manager for Banquet and Catering.

The reputable hotel’s sought-after catering service offers bespoke menus tailored to your every need and preference, along with a dedicated team committed to the success of your milestone event. Unique to Quest Catering, this includes a hygienist to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness.

Full service with customizable packages

Quest Catering offers a wide array of delectable food and beverage selections, meticulously crafted to cater to every palate aimed to provide a premium culinary experience at reasonable prices, ensuring that your event is a memorable gastronomic delight.

Their extensive menu features a variety of options, from elegant multi-course meals to casual buffet-style spreads, all prepared with the freshest ingredients and the highest culinary standards. Each dish is designed to provide a memorable dining experience, whether you’re hosting a formal wedding reception, a corporate event, or a casual gathering.

With a commitment to excellence and a focus on taste and presentation, Quest Catering ensures that every bite is a testament to its culinary strength, providing exceptional value without compromising quality and your pocket.

Versatile Buffet Packages:

Bento Meal Deal: Eight options for only Php 600.00 per head. Themed Buffet: Filipino, Asian, Western, and international themes at Php 1,150.00 per person. High-End Plated Meals: Five-course menus for intimate celebrations, priced between Php 2,300.00 and Php 3,400.00 per person.



Snack Buffet Deals:

Bento Snack Package: Php 450.00 per head. Student’s Merienda Buffet: Local specialties for a minimum of 30 people, priced between Php 600.00 and Php 800.00 per head, depending on the chosen food set.



Wedding Packages:

Starting at Php 86,000.00 for up to 50 guests. Includes a complimentary overnight stay for the couple, 3-hour use of a bridal car, and entourage transportation for 12 people within Cebu City and Mandaue City. Optional add-ons: open bar, grazing table, photo wall, and LED wall.



Quest Catering goes beyond crafting mouthwatering menus. They also provide elegant tablescape design, venue decoration, and styling services that reflect your unique vision and theme. With access to a network of entertainment talents, Quest Catering can elevate your event with live performances, music, and more, adding an extra layer of excitement and sophistication.

