Mariah Carey sends prayers for family of late Youtuber Lloyd Caneda

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Youtuber Lloyd Caneda was loved by many because of his humor and his generosity.

But life took a different turn when Caneda’s life was cut short at 26, yesterday, September 4 2020.

With his passing, family, friends and his followers went into deep sorrow because one of Youtube’s finest, and most real vloggers is now gone.

One of the most prominent celebrities who expressed his sadness with Caneda’s passing is the diva herself, Mariah Carey.

She retweeted a tweet from Mariah Carey Philippines fan page with,

“So sad RIP Lloyd, you will be missed. Sending my prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Caneda was known to be one of the biggest fans of the diva here in the Philippines.

Local artists like Kim Chiu, Alex Gonzaga, and his closest friend Michelle Dy turned to social media to express their grievance to the sudden demise of the young Youtuber.

Now, Caneda’s followers are praying for his family and asking netizens to support his mother’s Youtube page to get the family by in the coming days as they face life without Lloyd. / dbs