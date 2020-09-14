Gullas promises more aid for Tangke fire victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The over 400 individuals who were displaced by a fire that hit Barangay Tangke, Talisay City last Thursday, September 10, are expected to receive more help from the city government and other government offices.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas announced his plan to extend to four days instead of just three days the distribution of free meals to fire victims. He also plans to give them cash aid.

“By the time that the free meals for the fire victims will no longer be provided, the City will be able to release the cash assistance for them, maybe by Tuesday (September 15) or by Wednesday (September 16) the latest,” Gullas said in a statement which he posted on his social media page on Sunday, September 13.

Gullas also said he has requested additional assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas, the Capitol, and Congress through Cebu 1st District Representative Eduardo Gullas Sr.

“Also, we just got word that Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has committed to providing assistance to the fire victims,” he added.

Last Thursday, 75 houses in Sitio Kinilawan in Barangay Tangke went up in smoke. Damage to properties was pegged at P1 million.

Fire investigators are looking at the possibility that the incident, which displaced 446 individuals, was caused by faulty electrical wiring.

The victims are currently housed at the Tanke National High School.

Meanwhile, Gullas has expressed his gratitude to private sector donors and private indiviudals who already send aid for the fire victims.

“From the bottom of my heart, I extend my deepest gratitude to our donors who continue to show compassion for our fellow Talisaynons who recently lost their homes,” Gullas said.

“In this time when we are besieged by an invisible enemy, let us show our true Bayanihan spirit by helping those who are in dire situations,” he added. / dcb