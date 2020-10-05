DILG starts training of Cebu City contact tracers

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The first batch of contact tracers who were newly hired by the Cebu City office of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) were made to undergo orientation on Monday, October 5, 2020.

In an advisory, the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) said that these contact tracers will augment the city’s existing contact tracing teams.

DILG Cebu City hired around 600 contact tracers, most of whom are graduates of criminology and medical courses, to widen the city’s contact tracing efforts, which is seen as an effective way of mitigating the spread the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Atol sa orientation, gi-esplikar ang importansya ug mga sakto nga pamaagi sa pagkuha og impormasyon gikan sa mga COVID-19 patients ug sa pag contact trace kanila,” PIO said.

(During the orientation, they were taught the proper way of collecting information from COVID-19 patients and the important use of these data in contact tracing.)

PIO said that a total of 200 contact tracers will be made to undergo orientation per day in the next three days before they will be deployed to start field works.

Charoma Jessica Amatos, the administrator of the contact tracing teams, was quoted in the PIO post saying that contact tracers will be deployed to the different clusters in Cebu City to also start their work.

