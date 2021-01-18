Lapu-Lapu gov’t to owners: Get impounded vehicles or we’ll dispose them

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government is planning to dispose of impounded vehicles that were already abandoned by their owners.

Lawyer Ailee Tejano, secretary to the Lapu-Lapu City Mayor, said that the city would ask the City Traffic Management System (CTMS) for the official list of vehicles that they had impounded.

“Amo na i-publish, amo nang i-post. Manawagan mi sa mga tag-iya nga kuhaon. Kung dili sila mokuha sa maong impounded vehicles, ato i-declare abandoned ug atong i-dispose in accordance sa rules and regulation sa COA (Commission on Audit) ug sa Local Government Code,” Tejano said.

(We will publish these vehicles, we will post them. We will call on the owners to retrieve these vehicles. If they will not get these impounded vehicles, we will declare them as abandoned vehicles and we will dispose of them in accordance with the rules and regulations of COA [Commission on Audit] and the Local Government Code.)

Read: Lapu intensifies clamping, towing operations

CTMS Head Mario Napule, also told CDN Digital that since last year, the city had already impounded around 200 tricycles and 500 motorcycles.

Napule said that most of their violations were the absence of registration and franchise.

“Sagad gyud ani nila, hilabi na sa mga tricycle, mga colorum, way franchise,” Napule said.

(Most of these, especially the tricycles, they are colorum or they don’t have any franchise.)

Some vehicles are even used in committing crimes or involved in vehicular accidents and were no longer redeemed by their owners./dbs

Read: DILG Lapu-Lapu to start pre-validation of roadside clearing ops on January 19