FACES OF CEBU: Dr. Niki Rota, frontliner

CEBU CITY, Philippines – “OMG! Take care!”

Dr. Niki Rota said this was her mother’s response when the latter learned about the former’s new assignment–in National Capital Region (NCR).

“But I’m always thankful for my mother who has always known who I am as a person. She said ‘OMG! Take care’ when I said to her I was going to Manila. I’m also very thankful to my husband who understood my profession as a doctor that it’s difficult to say no when people are asking for your help to save their lives,” said Rota.

Rota, 31, a physician from the Family Medicine Department of Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), is one of the 50 medical frontline healthcare workers that were deployed to NCR last April 7, 2021.

She and the 49 other healthcare workers will be augmenting the medical manpower of Metro Manila as the surge of COVID-19 there led patients to swamp in hospitals.

They were the first batch of medical workers from the Visayas to be deployed in NCR and were composed of 11 doctors, 35 nurses, and four medical technologists.

Local and national government officials are planning to send at least 100 healthcare workers to address the spike of COVID-19 cases in the country’s capital.

When asked why she decided to sign up for the task, Rota said, “I think it just felt difficult to say no to people who are asking help from us. And I think that’s what they call the spirit of volunteerism,” said Rota.

The doctor also said she was glad of the support they got from the government and private individuals who praised their dedication to saving other people’s lives.

“We’re very thankful, empowered, and encouraged for the support from the government and the rest of the Filipino people,” Rota added.

