Law enforcers campaign vs overspeeding motorcycle riders in cities of Cebu, Carcar

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 31 motorcycles were impounded and 103 citations were issued against erring motorists during separate checkpoints held in the cities of Cebu and Carcar on Saturday, April 10.

Among those issued with citation tickets were motorist traversing the Transcentral Highway near the vicinity of Ayala Heights in Barangay Malubog in Cebu City.

The Saturday morning checkpoint that was manned by the Cebu City Traffic Police Unit and the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) was made following recent accidents that happened in the area.

During their operation, a total of 18 motorcycles were impounded for lack of proper documentation while citation tickets were issued to 15 motorists for various violations that include the lack of documents and the failure of the motorcycle rider to wear the prescribed helmet.

READ: HPG to intensify road safety awareness campaign along TransCentral Highway

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), is hopeful that the conduct of these checkpoints would discourage speed driving that often result to accidents and the loss of lives.

“Usa sa gihimo nato diha, kanang prevention nato diha nga daghan ang mag reckless driving. Kanang namitik diha wala tay mahimo ana nila. Pero ato lang sila badlongon. Pero kanang magpa-kusog padagan diha, dakpon gyud na,” Parilla said.

(One of the things that we are doing is prevention against reckless driving. As to the photographers, who frequent the area, there is nothing that we can do about them. But we will be calling their attention. As to those who are over speeding, we will arrest them.)

Also on Saturday, Police Major Michael Gingoyon, provincial chief of the Highway Patrol Group (HPG), led a checkpoint in Barangay Guadalupe, Carcar in coordination with Carcar City police.

The group impounded 13 motorcycles and issued 43 temporary operators permit (TOP) and 45 citation tickets to traffic violators.

But they were unable to apprehended over speeding motorists.

Gingoyon said that motorists would tend to reduce their speed when they see a police checkpoint.

While they continue the conduct of checkpoints, Gingoyon said that they also educate motorists on the importance of defensive driving to avoid accidents.

They will also continue to coordinate with the local police to address their lack in manpower.

RELATED STORIES

Borbon road accident injures 5

Balamban accident: Two dead after pickup truck collides with motorcycle

Rider injured after his motorcycle clips SUV in Busay

/ dcb