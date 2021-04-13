Start your day right with a ‘Morning Miracle’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ”How do you start your day?

How you wake up each day and your morning routine generally affects your levels of success in all areas of your life.

According to Hal Elrod in his book “Miracle Morning, applying what he called Life S.A.V.E.R.S., a 6-step morning routine, can do wonders for your life.

Elrod’s S.A.V.E.R.S. stands for every step of the 6-step morning routine — silence, affirmations, visualization, exercise, reading and scribing.

Silence — Start your day with calm thoughts. Set a time for meditation when you wake up. You can find a lot of guided meditation videos on Youtube. Find a quiet and comfortable space, put on your headphones or speakers and close your eyes.

Affirmations — These are encouraging words that you tell yourself to achieve your goals, live a happy life and be mentally and emotionally healthy.

Visualization — Your thoughts are more powerful than you think. Imagine yourself achieving your goals and imagine how it feels like when you are at the moment of reaping your rewards.

Exercise — If you you have limited time for a walk or a long run in the morning, have at least a 5-minute bodyweight exercise. Release! Release! Release!

Reading — Expand your knowledge. Books can take you anywhere!

Scribing — Write your thoughts and feelings. This will help you understand and be more aware of yourself.

But the first thing to doing your morning routine is to wake up early.

And if you are having a hard time waking up early, consider setting a fixed bed time and a wake up time to keep your body clock on track.

This small routine will also give you enough time to prepare for the day ahead and will help you avoid getting late.

