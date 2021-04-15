GAB chief to monitor VisMin Super Cup after Mystics-Heroes game controversy

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Abraham Baham Mitra, Games and Amusements Board (GAB) chairman, wants to monitor the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup closer after the controversial game between the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes versus the Siquijor Mystics on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Alcantara Civic Center, Alcantara town in southwestern Cebu.

The organizers’ final verdict earlier today resulted to the expulsion of the entire Siquijor Mystics team, the suspension of six ARQ Builders players along with their head coach and fines amounting to P220,000.

Read: Mystics banned from VisMin Cup; ARQ players, coaching staff suspended, fined

The incident also paved the way to a new tournament rule wherein all teams involved in any fraudulent activities inside the court and within the league will be perpetually evicted and face a whopping fine of P1 million.

Here is what Mitra said in his full statement:

“We commend the swift action of the VisMin management. We have been in close coordination with them and support their decision.

As to the players’ license revocation, while we respect the league rules, we will base our decision on the report from our own people on the ground and the move of VisMin but giving all parties concerned due process.

As to the league, we are watching them closely and issue reminders to them at all times.

We assure basketball fans and the public that we are on the ground and making sure the integrity of professional sports is upheld at all times.”

The games will resume tomorrow featuring the KCS Computer Specialists Mandaue City going up against the Tabogon Voyagers at 4PM while the Tubigon Bohol Mariners face the Dumaguete City Warriors at 7PM.

