Frustrated Super Cup coaches: They have no respect to us and the game we love

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Of all those affected by the alleged “game fixing” controversy that hounded the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup’s maiden season are the remaining teams that will continue competing with integrity.

Although proper punishments were already imposed to both the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes and the Siquijor Mystics, the effects of the controversy are expected to affect the six remaining teams.

The head coaches of the two of the the six remaining teams in the league, Mike Reyes of KCS Computer Specialists Mandaue City and Aldrin Morante of MJAS Zenith Talisay City Aquastars, shared their frustrations regarding the controversy to CDN Digital.

Reyes, whose squad is 2-1 in the team standings, told CDN Digital that the teams and players involved in the issue did not respect the game they loved.

“They do not respect the game we love. I’m not sure how the league will redeem themselves. Our team will continue what we have been doing right from the start — play with honor and integrity,” said Reyes, who led the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras to a championship title in the 2019 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament.

For the veteran coach of the unbeaten Aquastars, Morante, he already foresees how the controversy will impact the league.

Morante expressed his frustrations considering that the league’s main advocacy was to provide jobs and livelihood to players and coaches badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but its reputation was already stained with the controversy.

“Syempre malaking impact tong nangyari lalo na sa liga. Binuo yung liga para magkatrabaho ang mga players. Yun talaga yung advocacy ng VisMin Cup. Ayun nga, sa amin talaga, malaki ang impact sa team. Kami talaga yung nag sakripisyo kasi ang aga namin nagpunta dito sa Cebu. Kumbaga kasami na kami sa liga,” said Morante of the unbeaten Aquastars.

(Of course, what happened has a big impact. The league was formed to provide work to the players. That is the advocacy of the VisMin Cup. It has a big impact on us, on our team. We have sacrificed a lot because our team came early in Cebu. It was like we came with the league.)

The Aquastars are now enjoying a solo lead in the team standings with a perfect, 3-0 record.

“Masakit lang basahin yung mga comment sa mga tao kasi buong liga yung apektado. Kahit tama yung ginagawa namin, yung mga lumalabas na negative comments eh parang tinitira nila ang buong liga,” said Morante.

(The comments of the people are so difficult and hurtful to read because it is the whole league that is affected. Even though we were doing the right thing, but those the negative comments that came out it seemed that they were aimed at the whole league.)

He added that he already briefed his players that they would continue to play with integrity and their best despite this huge setback that the league had been experiencing.

“Nagsakripisyo kami, iniwan namin pamilya namin sa Manila. Two months na kaming nandito sa Cebu tapos bababuyin lang nila ang liga, sisirain lang nila. Walang respeto kung sino man ang may gustong gawin yun,” Morante said.

(We sacrificed and we left our families in Manila. We have been in Cebu for two months then they would disrespect the league, they would just destroy it. To those who did this and want to do this, they have no respect [to the league].)

“Sa totoo lang, binuhay ko pamilya ko sa basketball, so masakit talaga ang nangyari, walang respeto talaga.”

(Truthfully, I have feed my family through basketball. So what happened was really painful. They really don’t have respect to us.)

