Things I’d remind my younger self

CEBU CITY, Philippines— There are times in your life today where you just stop and think of the things you could have done when you were younger.

The things you wished you knew back then.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane today and think of what you could have reminded yourself back then if you could have.

Read on.

Doing too much for others— when we were younger we tend to please everyone by doing so much for them. Doing the work for others will not make you a better person.

Setting boundaries make you rude— no. When we were young if we choose to eat alone or to just be with ourselves they tend to say you are mean and rude, don’t mind them. Mind your own business and peace instead.

Accepting things— even without understanding these things, all you have to do is accept it if you no longer want to think about it. Stop blaming yourself, be okay about not being able to tell others your side of the story.

When to help— if people want your help, they will ask. So don’t offer too much help.

Changing who you are— do not ever do this just to fit the mold. They should love and accept you for who you are.

When we were young to be lonely is a sad thing, but as we grow up we realize that being alone is not really lonely, it is when you can think for yourself and protect your peace.

