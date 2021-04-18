Tabok fire razes 40 houses, displaces 295 individuals

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A morning fire today, April 18, razed 40 houses and displaced 295 individuals in a residential area in Upper Tabok, Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City.

The 295 fire victims, which makes up the 98 displaced families, were staying at Barangay Tabok’s gymnasium, said Tabok Barangay Captain Dario Tariman in a phone interview on April 18.

Tariman said that they were also considering declaring a state of calamity in Upper Tabok.

He also called on kindhearted individuals, who could extend their help to the fire victims, to do so.

Tariman said that they could donate food and clothes for the fire victims and they could these off at the Tabok Barangay Hall.

He said the city’s Social Welfare and Services Office and the barangay had already prepared meals for the fire victims staying at the barangay gymnasium.

Investigators of the Mandaue City Fire Station Office, on the other hand, has placed the damage to property at P280,000.

According to the Mandaue City Fire Station, that they received the fire alarm at 8:53 a.m., and this was raised to the third alarm at 9:06 a.m.

The fire was placed under control at 9:50 a.m. and was put out at 10:40 a.m.

He said that fire investigators had yet to find out the cause of the fire, but they were verifying reports that allegedly a transformer of a utility company in the area exploded and the fire allegedly followed after.

The Tabok fire was already the fourth alarm that was reported in the city this month.

The first one happened last April 1 that burned a hardware store located along M.L. Quezon Street in Barangay Maguikay.

The second one razed the DTS lumber in zone 1 J. Mayol Street in Barangay Canduman and the latest one happened yesterday, April 17, that hit the second floor stockroom of Hang-out Building that is located in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia.

/dbs

