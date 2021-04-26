Rabiya Mateo shares bare face, says even without glam she is still phenomenal

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Nothing less than phenomenal.

This is what Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo has to say when she shared a Tiktok entry of her bare face.

With no makeup, no long hair extensions, no glam just natural beauty, Rabiya confidently showed this side of her to empower others.

She said that she lives in a very cruel industry where she is often compared to other girls.

Rabiya fired back with this excerpt from her caption, “But then life is never superficial. It’s not always what’s attractive to our eyes, but it’s the love we choose to build, the connection we make to people, and how we want to celebrate ourselves!”

After a day of uploading this Tiktok entry on her IG account, the post has already reached over 300,000 views.

Fellow beauty queens also shared their love and confidence for this Ilongga beauty to bring home the 5th Miss Universe crown for the Philippines.

Rabiya then ended her caption with these words, “Even in my simplest form, I know in my heart I am nothing less than phenomenal.”

Laban, Rabiya!

/dbs

