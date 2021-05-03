How a physical therapist became an unsung hero to injured VisMin Super Cup players

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A physical therapist in the sleepy town of Dumanjug in southwest Cebu became the unsung hero of more than a dozen injured basketball players of the ongoing Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

Florie Jane Vergara Dimol, a 31-year old physical therapist who owns and operates the only physical therapy clinic in Dumanjug, did not expect that she would become the refuge of 14 injured players from four teams competing in the VisMin Cup held in the neighboring town of Alcantara.

These players from the KCS Computer Specialists Mandaue City, ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes, Tabogon Voyagers, and the Dumaguete Warriors require immediate therapy to get them back into action.

Hamstring injuries

Many of them have already lost hope since their injuries, mostly hamstring injuries, usually take several weeks and even months to fully recover.

However, Dimol’s uncanny skills and healing hands helped them all recover from their injuries in a very short period.

Phil Mercader, a player of the Specialists, attested to Dimol’s remarkable skills after she helped him recover from his injuries in no time.

He was amazed even more when two of his teammates in Ping Exciminiano and Bernie Bregondo recovered from their injuries within a week.

“Na amaze jud ko niya kay tanan players iyang gi handle nakaduwa na jud og balik labi na sa akong mga teammates ug nako. Gikan sila nag pacheck sa city labi na si Ping (Exciminiano), ni ana ang doctor nga three weeks pa siya makabalik, and si Bernie (Bregondo) kay six weeks pa pero nakaduwa na jud sila ug balik with the help of Doc Jane (Dimol),” said Mercader.

(I was amazed because the injured players that she handled can already return to play especially my teammates and I. They had undergone a checkup in the city especially Ping [Exciminiano] and the doctor told him that it would take three weeks for him to return to playing and Bernie [Bregondo] was told it would take six weeks for him to return to play, but with the help of Doc Jane [Dimol] they can now play.)

No secrets

Although the league has its own doctor, most injured players were sent to Dimol’s clinic, which was co-owned by her brother, who runs their second clinic in Hinunangan, Southern Leyte.

“Wala jud ko nag expect ing-ani ilahang feedback sa akong services. First time man nako makahandle og professional athletes even though nakahandle nako ug varsity athletes sa high school before sa akong internship,” said Dimol, a native of Barili town.

(I did not expect their feedback on my services. This was the first time that I had handled professional athletes even though I had handled high school varsity athletes before during my internship.)

It was Dimol’s first time in handling professional athletes in her eight years as a physical therapist.

For her, she is not hiding any secrets on how she was able to speed up the recovery of these injured players.

“Magfocus lang jud mi kung unsa ang overall condition sa player. Kung unsa ang status sa player. Wala mi secrets gitago kung giunsa namo og pa recover sa player, positive vibes lang jud mi pirmi, and we follow our standard protocol. Pero I always go beyond my profession, I always add compassion and care sa akong mga patients,” said Dimol.

(We just focused on the overall condition of the player. On what the status of the player. We have no secrets on how to let the player recover — Just always positive vibes and we follow our standard protocol. But I always go beyond my profession, I always add compassion and care to my patients.)

“I also think out of the box always. Maybe, that helped me find better ways to help these injured players recover quickly,” she said.

Dimol is a graduate of Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy (BSPT) in the Southwestern University-Phinma (Phinma). She is also a certified orthopedic manual physical therapist.

Help build confidence

Dimol is very happy to have seen players like Exciminiano, Jerick Cañada, Harold Arboleda, Jayford Rodriguez and others who are already in good shape and can play again for their respective teams.

“I also help them build-up their confidence again, so ako silang tabangan emotionally nga mawala ilang fear moduwa ug balik. Most players nga injured mahadlok sila ma aggravate nila ug balik ilang injury although they are already healed,” added Dimol.

(I also help them build up their confidence again, so I help them to emotionally overcome their fear of returning to play. Most injured players fear that their injuries would be aggravated if they play although they are already healed.)

If given a chance, she would love to become any team’s physical therapist or the league itself.

“It would be an honor for me if naay mokuha nako. I’m very willing to join any team or the league itself,” said Dimol.

(It would be an honor for me if they would take me as their physical therapist. I’m very willing to join any team or the league itself.)

/dbs

