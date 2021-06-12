Ikit and Aping Agudo surf to celebrate empowerment, culture and skills this Independence Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Wearing the traditional Filipiniana terno, Siargao natives, international surfers, and sisters Ikit and Aping Agudo, ride waves to celebrate the Philippines’ Independence Day.

This is in collaboration with artist Archie Geotina and photographer Bren Lopez.

This photo series project is called, “Pearls.”

“A collaboration between artist Archie Geotina, surfers Ikit and Aping Agudo and photographer Bren Lopez, this powerful series invites viewers to immerse themselves in the strength, beauty, and fierceness of Filipina women in oneness with Mother Ocean,” says in Ikit’s IG post.

These limited edition photos will be sold, signed, and sent to buyers of the pieces.

And over on Twitter, netizens are stoked with the photos and shared their reactions through tweets.

It is indeed a new way of celebrating our country’s Independence Day!

