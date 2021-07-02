Kumbati 10 fighters pass weigh-in

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The protagonists of the seven-bout fight card “Kumbati 10” of the Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI) are now ready to rumble after passing the official weigh-in on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the IPI compound in Mandaue City.

The main event featuring Omega Boxing Gym’s Pete “Thunder” Apolinar and Jess Rhey “Wanman Waminal” Waminal both tipped the scales at 125.8-pounds and 125.5lbs, respectively.

The fight card will be held tomorrow, July 3, 2021, at the IPI compound in Mandaue City.

Apolinar and Waminal will be slugging it out for 12 rounds for the Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) silver featherweight title.

Apolinar, a proud son of San Pablo, Laguna has a record of 14 wins with eight knockouts and one defeat while Waminal of Bukidnon has a 14-3-1 (win-loss-draw) record with eight knockouts.

In the co-main event, world-rated Mark “Rastamac” Vicelles (13-0-1, 7 KOs) of the Omega Boxing Gym and Jerven Mama (12-0-1, 7 KOs) of SanMan Boxing Gym also passed the test of the scales.

Vicelles of Sultan Kudarat weighed in at 109.9lbs while Mama came in at 114.4lbs to schedule their 10-round, non-title bout.

Meanwhile, Tomjune Mangubat (13-2-1,11KOs) weighed in at 132.8lbs while his opponent Ernie Sanchez (19-15-1, 10 KOs) tipped the scales a 137.8lbs. They will fight in a non-title lightweight showdown for 10 rounds.

The rest of the undercard bouts feature Regie Suganob (109.7lbs) versus MJ Bo (110.5lbs); Franco Serafica (124.2lbs) vs Jeffrey Stella (130.2lbs); Benny Cañete (116.6lbs) vs Jimpol Dignos (115.5lbs); and Rodel Suganob (115.7lbs) vs Mark Jeoquinto (115.5lbs).

Two bouts were canceled in the fight card due to urgent concerns.

Omega Boxing Gym’s Carlo Bacaro was forced to withdraw from his fight against Jhunrick Carcedo after fracturing his right thumb during training.

Also, Richard Claveras who was supposed to fight Omega Boxing Gym standout Christian Araneta was not cleared medically forcing him to back out. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Waminal: I’ll beat favorite Apolinar for OPBF silver feather belt in Kumbati 10 fight

Read more: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/385252/waminal-ill-beat-favorite-apolinar-for-opbf-silver-feather-belt-in-kumbati-10-fight#ixzz6zRfbLnsx

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook