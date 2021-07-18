Mindoro Tamaraws stun Palawan Queen’s Gambit, advance to playoffs in Wesley So Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The Mindoro Tamaraws advanced to the playoffs by shocking the Palawan Queen’s Gambit in their play-in tournament of ongoing the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup Conference last Saturday evening.

The Tamaraws, the No. 10 in south division overcame the Queen’s Gambit who had a twice-to-beat advantage for being the No. 7 team.

With the win, the Mindoro Tamaraws earned the seventh seed in the playoffs wherein they will face the second seed Camarines Soaring Eagles this coming Wednesday, July 21.

The Tamaraws beat the Queen’s Gambit, 11-10, in the first game and went on winning the second one, 14-7, shutting the latter’s playoffs hopes.

Meanwhile, the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors were also eliminated from their playoffs hope after they were beaten by the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates,8-13, in the other play-in matchup.

The Fianchetto Checkmates had a twice-to-beat advantage for being No. 8 in the standings while the Naki Warriors were No. 9 team.

Surigao will try to upset the top-seeded Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors in Wednesday’s playoff match.

The other playoff matches feature the sixth seed Toledo City Trojans going up against the third seed Iloilo Kisela Knights while fourth seed, the Negros Kingsmen takes on the fifth seed Zamboanga Sultans.

The playoffs will have a one-game knockout system.

/dbs