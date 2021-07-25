FACES OF CEBU: Mary Joy Postrano, 28, the brain behind Cebu’s ‘black lechon’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Remember the black lechon from Danao City?

Let’s get to know who came up with this idea that went viral on social media.

Mary Joy R. Postrano, 28, is the person behind the black lechon that paved the way for others like the stripped, colorful, and the just recently viral “sorry langga” lechon, to go viral too.

READ: ‘Sorry langga’ lechon best peace offering there is!

Postrano said it was the black lechon that gave their family’s lechon business in Danao City a boost when it started last year during the pandemic.

So how did she come up with the idea?

“It was just a prank for our mom on her birthday,” she said.

“The goal was to make her wonder why the lechon that’s served on her big day was burnt. The goal was indeed [achieved], as she said ‘Ah, naa lagi lechon, pagod man pud’. But when she tasted it, she actually liked it. That’s how everything started,” she continued.

“Our mom must really be our lucky charm.”

She said the black lechon is her favorite out of all the unique roasted pigs they have done in the past year.

Knowing how Cebuanos are very particular with lechon as it is one of Cebu’s pride, Postrano also shared how they managed to cope with the reactions they received online.

“We got many reactions though since it was shared on social media, positive and negative alike. Negative comments are inevitable. We were just lucky the majority were amazed and were very curious and excited to try our black lechon. We were even shocked some of them really travelled to Danao just to taste the black lechon,” she added.

Now, Postrano and her family are trying a lot of different things to do with their lechons, like changing colors and using it as a way to send a message.

We are all excited to see what they’d come up with again.

/bmjo

READ: FACES OF CEBU: Rochelle May Francisco, 22, volleybelle, model, and entrepreneur