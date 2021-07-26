EO issued: Liquor ban imposed in Lapu-Lapu, mass gatherings suspended

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City government will enforce stricter restrictions in the city for nearly a month to address the rising cases of COVID-19 and to prevent the virus from spreading.

This after Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan issued Executive Order (EO) No. 2021-040, entitled An Order Temporarily Suspending Certain Activities and Imposing Stricter Restriction in the City of Lapu-lapu during the period of Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) from 12 midnight of July 26, 2021 to 12 midnight of August 25, 2021.

The EO temporarily suspends certain activities such as all forms of contact and non-contact sports, and all non-essential mass gatherings.

A liquor ban is also imposed in public and private places including restaurants and bars.

Chan earlier said that he planned to re-implement the liquor ban in the city, which he formally did with the issuing of the EO.

Chan, however, said that he would allow the public to purchase liquor in stores, as long as they would only consume these in their homes.

“Pwede ra mopalit og liquor, pero dili sila pwede moinom sa mga establishments. Kinahanglan adto ra sa ilang mga balay,” Chan said.

(They can buy liquor but they cannot drink this in establishments. They are only allowed to drink them in their homes.)

In the EO, he issued today, on the implementation of the liquor ban hotels, resorts, and other accommodation establishments would be allowed to serve liquor to in-house guests within their respective rooms only.

The E.O. also imposes ban on videoke and karaoke activities.

Establishment who offered food and videoke activities shall only be allowed to serve food to their customers.

The E.O. added that residents who wish to visit public and private markets, supermarkets, convenient stores and department stores would need to present vaccination cards before they could enter these establishments.

The E.O. also reiterated the compliance of establishments to 50 percent capacity.

Those who will violates such protocols would face the penalty of payment of P1,000 or undergo a community service.

