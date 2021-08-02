Mandaue considers giving free temporary accommodation to health workers

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government is again planning to provide health workers with free temporary accommodation.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said especially that COVID-19 cases were rising and capacity utilization rate of hospitals had increased, it’s just also right to help health personnel as they continued to sacrifice their lives in the fight against COVID-19.

Cortes said he would meet with hospital administrators to talk about the plan and what else the city could help to the hospitals.

The mayor said the health workers would be housed in motels and pension houses near the hospitals.

He said that it would be also helpful for the workers because they would not need to worry about their family members, thinking if they might bring home the virus.

Cortes said that the patients admitted in private hospitals in Mandaue were not solely from the city but also from other local government units.

The city first provided free rides and free rooms for health personnel early last year at the peak of the pandemic.

The mayor is encouraging the public to help health workers and the government by following health protocols and regulations, not to be complacent, and get vaccinated to prevent further increase of the number of cases in the city.

