Bea Alonzo, Dominique Roque more open about their relationship now

It seems like rumored celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominique Roque are now opening their relationship to the public.

Hunk actor Dominique Roque called Bea Alonzo “lover” in recent photos he uploaded via Instagram on Thursday evening, August 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominic Roque (@dominicroque)

The photo dump shows a sweet Dominique and Bea sitting close to each other in a bench.

The photos were taken in Napa, California by their friend John Magcasi (@johnmagcasi).

Showbiz friends and fans were gushing over their endearing photos at the comment section.

Both have recently uploaded random photos from their U.S. trip.

This had fans thinking if the rumored celebrity couple are officially in a romantic relationship now.

They haven’t confirmed the real score of their relationship but they are also not denying it.

They recently arrived in Manila after a month-long vacation in the U.S.

RELATED STORIES

Bea Alonzo’s Thursday barkada reunites

Bea and Dominique spend actor’s 31st birthday together in U.S

Bea Alonzo and Dominique Roque in U.S. together?

New Kapuso star Bea Alonzo wants to be in John Lloyd Cruz’s planned GMA sitcom

Bea gumawa ng love letter para sa fans: Change is always scary, but it can also be beautiful…

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy