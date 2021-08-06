Bea Alonzo, Dominique Roque more open about their relationship now
It seems like rumored celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominique Roque are now opening their relationship to the public.
Hunk actor Dominique Roque called Bea Alonzo “lover” in recent photos he uploaded via Instagram on Thursday evening, August 5.
View this post on Instagram
The photo dump shows a sweet Dominique and Bea sitting close to each other in a bench.
The photos were taken in Napa, California by their friend John Magcasi (@johnmagcasi).
Showbiz friends and fans were gushing over their endearing photos at the comment section.
Both have recently uploaded random photos from their U.S. trip.
This had fans thinking if the rumored celebrity couple are officially in a romantic relationship now.
They haven’t confirmed the real score of their relationship but they are also not denying it.
They recently arrived in Manila after a month-long vacation in the U.S.
/dbs
