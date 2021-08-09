Bogo police probing if senior citizen’s killing was due to his ‘middleman job’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen are investigating if the killing of a 64-year-old man on Sunday morning, August 8, in Bogo City, northern Cebu was because of his job as a middleman processing documents of properties even disputed ones.

Policemen of the Bogo Police Station were referring to Melecio Alburo Jr., a resident of Bogo City, who was shot dead by motorcycle-riding gunmen as he was cruising on his motorcycle at past 5 a.m. that day in Purok Rosal 2, Barangay Gairan, this city.

Police Staff Sergeant Leliano Pepito Jr., the investigator of the case, said that with no eyewitnesses, they were looking at the background of the victim, who was a middleman in processing documents involving property ownerships.

Pepito also learned from the family that Alburo had also helped those who seek his aid in getting papers of disputed properties.

“Mutabang sad na siya og naay mangayog tabang niya kabahin anang yuta nga giangkon og laing tawo,” Pepito said.

(He would help those who would seek his help regarding properties claimed by other persons.)

“Sa iyang nature sa trabaho, basin naa siyay mga naligsan bitaw, nabanggan nga naay kasuko sa iyaha,” he said.

(With the nature of his job, maybe he had offended somebody and this person must have harbored ill feelings towards the victim.)

Investigation showed that Alburo had just drove his son-in-law on his motorcycle at dawn to the Bogo Public market where the latter worked, and Alburo was on his way home when he was tailed by two men on a motorcycle.

Police Staff Sergeant Leliano Pepito Jr., the investigator of the case, said that when they reached Barangay Gairan, the assailants moved closer to Alburo on his motorcycle.

Pepito said that the backrider then pulled out a gun and shot Alburo thrice in the back.

He said that no one saw the shooting but a witness was nearby, and heard the shots fired.

When this witness checked the area, he saw the assailants fleeing from the crime scene but he could not give a definite description because it was still dark at that time.

Pepito said that the witness could only see two men speeding away on a motorcycle, heading north.

RELATED STORIES

Police identify persons of interest in killing of senior citizen in Carcar City

Personal grudge seen as motive in killing farmer in Sogod town

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy