Chan: My secretary, driver positive for COVID-19

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Two city hall employees in Lapu-Lapu City tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This was confirmed by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan in a press briefing on Friday, September 24.

“Ang usa, diri ang akoang appointment secretary. Naay usa nga akoang driver,” Chan said.

(One of them is my appointment secretary. The other one is my driver.)

He said that his appointment secretary contracted first the virus. During their contact tracing activity, his driver also yielded a positive result of the RT-PCR test.

Chan’s appointment secretary manifested symptoms of the virus, while his driver is asymptomatic.

The mayor also said that he had already undergone a swab test and he yielded a negative result.

“Well karon gipa-isolate nato sila,” he added.

(Well, now we have isolated them.)

Chan added that the companions of his driver in the vehicle had also undergone swab tests.

On Saturday, September 25, 2021, the mayor said that a disinfection activity would also be conducted inside the mayor’s office.

