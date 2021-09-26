Naki Warriors take 3rd spot after notching two wins in PCAP chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors impressively won their two matches in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference last Saturday, Sept. 25.

With the double wins, the Naki Warriors dislodged the erstwhile No. 3 team in the southern division, the Toledo City Trojans, after their double victory.

The Trojans split their two scheduled matches to drop at fourth place in the standings. Lapu-Lapu City now has a 5-2 (win-loss) record while the Trojans have,4-3 record.

In their first match last Saturday, the Naki Warriors upset the more favored Camarines Soaring Eagles,14-7, and proceeded in beating fellow Cebu-based team, the Cebu City Machers, 13.5-7.5 in their second match.

Women’s International Master (WIM) Bernadette Galas and Bryle Arellano led Lapu-Lapu City after winning their respective matches in both the blitz and rapid rounds versus the Soaring Eagles.

In their match with the Machers, WIM Galas, International Arbiter (IA) Lincoln Yap, and Allan Pason won their two matches against the Machers to lead Lapu-Lapu in their lopsided victory.

Meanwhile, Toledo City nearly swept the Mindoro Tamaraws,19.5-1.5, but went on to lose to the Negros Kingsmen, 9.5-11.5, to split their two scheduled matches.

Also, the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors split their matches with a win against the Iriga City Oragons,12.5-8.5, and a defeat from the reigning overall champions, the Iloilo Kisela Knights, 5-16.

The Kisela Knights and the Kingsmen remain unbeaten with an identical,6-0 record in the southern division standings.

The Kisela Knights slightly lead the accumulated points of 100 over the Kingsmen’s 92.5. Lapu-Lapu City and Toledo City followed suit at third and fourth places, respectively.

The Machers are the only remaining Cebu-based team that hasn’t win a single match in their campaign. Aside from losing to Lapu-Lapu City, the Marchers also faltered against the Oragons, 10-11.

/dbs

