Philippines Rebisco bows to heavily-favored Kazakh Altay VC in Thailand volleyball tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Team Philippines Rebisco put on a gallant stand against the heavily-favored Altay Volleyball Club of Kazakhstan, 0-3, in the ongoing Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship on Friday evening at the Terminal 21 competition hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Despite losing, the youth-laden Philippines Rebisco Team showcased a lot of promise and a sneak peek of what the future would look like in their first match of the ongoing major international tilt.

The Kazakhs, on the other hand, didn’t give them an inch by winning all three sets, 23-25,13-25, and 17-25 in Pool B.

For Brazilian coach Jorge Souza de Brito, their campaign in the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championships is more than just the competition.

Souza de Brito considers it as a comprehensive platform for the young volleybelles to get the much-needed exposure in the international scene.

Team Philippines Rebisco is manned by Aby Maraño along with Eya Laure, Jema Galanza, Faith Nisperos, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Mhicaela Belen, Imee Hernandez, Ivy Lacsina, Rhea Dimaculangan, Kamille Cal, Jennifer Nierva and Bernadette Pepito.

Kianna Dy and Majoy Baron were the latest additions to the team’s roster.

The team will go up against home team, the Supreme Chonburi at 4:30 PM (Manila Time) on Saturday, Oct. 2.

