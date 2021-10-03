Gf says new Miss Universe Ph 2021 Bea Gomez is worthy of all the big things in life

CEBU CITY, Philippines— “You have proven once again @beatriceluigigmz that you’re worthy of all the big things in life.”

This was how Kate Jagdon started her Instagram post as she congratulated her partner for six years, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez, for winning the crown.

Jagdon showed the universe how proud she is of Gomez, the first lesbian Miss Universe Philippines.

Gomez first turned heads in 2020 when she won Binibining Cebu and she never hesitated to admit then that she in a loving relationship with another lady, Jagdon.

In her IG post, Jagdon lauded her girlfriend who braved this year’s most prestigious pageant.

“Congratulations to you for doing it once again! We are so proud of you! The new Ms. Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez and the rest of her court, besting over 27 other candidates in the competition. Your journey of being authentic is an inspiration to every Filipino,” reads Jagdon’s post.

She then proceeded to also thank all those who worked with Gomez, from her management, to the designers, makeup artists, and production staff.

This couple is showing us how to be proud of who you are and how to make something good out of it.

They truly are making a mark in pageant world and in the LGBTQA community.

