Show-cause order issued to Barug-PDP Laban and club venue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has issued a show-cause order to Barug-PDP Laban and the club where they held their launching of candidates on October 5, 2021.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC, said they issued the show-cause order following the complaints of netizens over the public gathering that the party held.

Garganera is a member of Barug-PDP Laban, the city’s ruling party, but he was not present in the event because he was managing the EOC.

The show-cause order was issued to give three days for the organizers to answer the issues and explain what happened.

CDN Digital is withholding the name of the club venue pending their statement.

Lawyer Colin Roselle received the show-cause order on behalf of Barug-PDP Laban.

“It has always been the policy of the EOC to issue Show Cause Orders to public and private establishments who committed violations against health protocols, ordinances, and provisions provided by the Executive Orders.”

“Upon its issuance, these establishments are given 3 days to explain in writing why they should not be held liable in order to afford due process. This has always been the practice of EOC for over a year already,” said Garganera.

The councilor said that even if he is a member of the party, being the EOC’s chief supersedes his political affiliations.

The EOC will deliberate and investigate the incident and if the organizers and venue are found to have violated health protocols, they may be penalized.

Under City Ordinance 2624, the penalty for violating establishments or organizers is P5,000 or imprisonment of up to 5 months.

Acting Mayor Michael Rama, the leader, and standard-bearer of Barug-PDP Laban, said there was no actual violation of the health protocols as the organizers strictly upheld the restrictions.

However, there were certain times that the crowd flocked due to excitement, especially during the raising of the hands of the candidates.

Yet he is of the understanding that every health protocol was implemented as this was one of his marching orders for the organizers of the launch.

Still, he apologized if people found the event insensitive and insisted that they were not insensitive as the party complied with regulations.

“”I am here to apologize for those who find something to complain about the event yesterday. As the leader of the party, I made sure nga masunod gyod kay dili ko ganahan mapatawag sa EOC.”

” I would apologize to some of those who have concerns, who thought we were insensitive, no we are not insensitive and I always reminded of the protocols. Again, I apologize,” said Rama.

Rama said this is the reason why he wants the vaccination program hastened so activities such as campaigns will no longer be left virtual.

He said virtual campaigns lack humanity.

As for Garganera, he urged political parties including his own to place public safety as paramount to any political aspirations.

“I know that elections season are coming and I know there will once again be divisions between the voters and political parties. However, I will remain firm in my commitment that addressing the immediate needs of this city and fighting against this pandemic will remain my top priority,” he said.

When asked whether he will be abstaining from deliberating the incident due to his membership to Barug, Garganera refused to comment. /rcg

