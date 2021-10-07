Abellanosa slams Barug for holding public event

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City South District Congressman Rodrigo “Bebot” Abellanosa criticized the city’s ruling party, Barug PDP-Laban for holding a public event for their launching last October 4, 2021.

The congressman, who is a member of opposition party, Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), said that the city administration had not been a good example for its constituents.

“Usa na sa kanunay nila nga gilapas, so dili maayo nga ehemplo. So, maglisod sila pagpatuman kon sila mismo ang dili mutuman,” said Abellanosa.

(That is one of the many rules that they have violated, so that is not a good example. So, they found it hard to implement because they themselves would not comply with it.)

Acting Mayor Michael Rama already apologized for the “insensitivity” of their launch that caused the backlash of the netizens.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) also said issued a show-cause order to the party and the club venue to explain within three days why the alleged overcrowding occurred.

He urged the city administration to be better examples for the public in following the health protocols.

Meanwhile, the congressman is going to temporarily rest from politics in the next term as he has declined to file his candidacy on any position.

He apologized to his supporter,s who were expecting that he would be filing his certificate of candidacy for mayor, but he gave way to former Councilor Margot Osmeña, instead.

Still, he will be supporting the party in any way as long as his message is delivered to the electorate.

“I voluntarily gave way. It doesn’t matter kung modagan (if I will run) ko what’s important is the message. We need to save Cebu City now or never,” said Abellanosa.

The congressman was present during the filing of the BOPK candidates on Thursday, October 6, 2021.

/dbs

