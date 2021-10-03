Naki Warriors, Toledo Trojans score big wins in PCAP online chess tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors and the Toledo City Trojans bagged huge victories in Saturday’s Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference.

The Naki Warriors edged the Iriga City Oragons, 18.5-2.5, while the Trojans beat the Camarines Soaring Eagles,13.5-7.5, as both teams only had one scheduled match each in last Saturday’s online chess action.

The Naki Warriors’ Edsel Montoya, Women’s International Master (IM) Bernadette Galas, International Arbiter (IA) Lincoln Yap, Bryle Arellano, and Anthony Makinano won their matches in both the blitz and rapid rounds against Iriga City’s woodpushers.

They scored 5.5-1.5 in the blitz round while they almost outscored Iriga City,13-1, in the rapid competition.

The Naki Warriors clinched their seventh victory with three losses to remain at third place in the southern division standings.

Meanwhile, Toledo City got back to the winning column after defeating the Soaring Eagles.

Richard Natividad, IM Rico Mascariñas, National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr. led the Trojans to their fifth victory and five defeats in the southern division standings to remain at sixth place in the standings.

On the other hand, the Cebu City Machers split their two matches with a win versus the Palawan Queen’s Gambit (13-8) and a loss to the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates (7-14). As a result, they won their first victory in 10 games, and they are currently ranked 10th in the standings.

The Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors lost their matches versus the Negros Kingsmen(7.5-13.5) and the Queen’s Gambit (10-11). As a result, they are at the ninth spot in the standings with,2-8 (win-loss) card.



