Cebu City cops ready to extend help in WestVac clinical trial probe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City policemen are ready should the city government ask assistance in investigating the WestVac vaccine clinical trial conducted by a Chinese pharmaceutical company, here.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said that they will just provide whatever assistance the city government will ask from them considering that the Cebu City Health Department is the agency in charge of this since this involves health issues.

“Ang atoang kapulisan will always assist the city government most specifically the city health department because nag involve mani siya og heath issue, so atoang pulis will only assist in the conduct of the investigation…we will always start once there is a request na mag conduct ta og investigation,” Parilla said.

(Our policemen will always assist the city government most specifically the city health department because this already involves health issues. Our policemen will only assist in the conduct of the investigation…we will start once there is a request.)

To recall, the Cebu City Council questioned the said clinical trial on October 13, 2021, for lack of coordination with the city government.

Accordingly, residents from Barangays Labangon, Basak San Nicolas, Basak Pardo, Cogon Pardo, and Inayawan were getting vaccinated throug

h a program, which they thought was part of the national government’s vaccination program.

The residents reported to Councilor David Tumulak that they underwent screening in a hospital in the city. After passing the screening, they were jabbed with an unfamiliar brand of vaccine and were paid from P2,500 to P5,000.

Earlier, Rama also ordered this trial to stop and said that they are scheduled to meet with the representatives of WestVac Biopharma Co. Ltd. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, to discuss issues regarding clinical trials being conducted in Cebu City. /rcg

