Sara reiterates: I am not running for president; HNP to endorse BBM for presidency

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Sunday, October 24, reiterated that she would not be running as president in next year’s elections.

“No, I don’t have plans to run for president,” Duterte-Carpio told reporters in an interview in a country club in Liloan town, north Cebu.

The Presidential Daughter was also tight-lipped about her recent meeting with aspiring president and former Senator Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

“I cannot comment on that, but you can ask him since he is the one, who is a candidate for a national position,” she said.

However, Duterte-Carpio said she and Marcos had discussed plans on how Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), the political party she founded, could help the latter’s bid for presidency in Davao region.

“Ang among lang gistorya sa pagkakarun (is) how HNP in Davao region can help his bid for presidency,” she added.

(What we talked about for now (is) how HNP can help his bid for presidency in Davao region.)

Duterte-Carpio arrived in Cebu last Friday, October 22, triggering a new wave of speculations that she could be vying for the country’s most powerful position in 2022, especially after the public noted the ‘Sara All 2022’ hoodie she wore upon landing.

However, the mayor of Davao City confirmed that she visited Cebu for official reasons as guest speakers in two consecutive events on Sunday — the inauguration of Liloan’s new port and the general assembly of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines-Cebu Chapter (LMP-Cebu).

Her arrival coincided with that of Marcos who was also in Cebu to attend the opening of his campaign headquarters in Cebu City.

RELATED STORIES

BBM, Sara Duterte meet in Cebu

Inday Sara in Cebu for ‘official visit’

Sara flies to Cebu, raises speculation of meeting with Bongbong

Marcos: If I win as president, I will continue to develop Cebu as an economic hub

Marcos campaign headquarters in Cebu City inaugurated

‘Bongbong’ Marcos gets warm welcome from 120 supporters at first Mactan-Mandaue bridge

Bongbong Marcos announces bid to join presidential race in 2022

Sara, the game changer

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy